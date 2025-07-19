Celebrity News July 19, 2025
Charli xcx & George Daniel Say 'I Do' in London Town Hall Ceremony
Getting married is so brat!
Singer Charli xcx and the 1975 drummer George Daniel exchanged vows Saturday in a ceremony at Hackney Town Hall in London.
The 32-year-old bride and her 35-year-old groom were all smiles during the ceremony supported by Charli's mom and dad, most of Daniel's bandmates, and several friends.
People magazine reports the two reportedly shared a big kiss on the front steps at the end of the ceremony, to cheers.
Charli wore a silk, off-the-shoulder minidress with a classic veil, while George sported a sharp navy suit. Charli also donned a part of movie-star shades for photos, giving the affair a suitably rock-and-roll vibe.
The two first met in 2021 while recording the single 'Spinning.
By May of the following year, Charli went Instagram official with her man.
They had been engaged since November 2023.