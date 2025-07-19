Charli xcx & George Daniel Say 'I Do' in London Town Hall Ceremony

Getty Images

Getting married is so brat!

Singer Charli xcx and the 1975 drummer George Daniel exchanged vows Saturday in a ceremony at Hackney Town Hall in London.

The 32-year-old bride and her 35-year-old groom were all smiles during the ceremony supported by Charli's mom and dad, most of Daniel's bandmates, and several friends.

People magazine reports the two reportedly shared a big kiss on the front steps at the end of the ceremony, to cheers.

Charli wore a silk, off-the-shoulder minidress with a classic veil, while George sported a sharp navy suit. Charli also donned a part of movie-star shades for photos, giving the affair a suitably rock-and-roll vibe.

The two first met in 2021 while recording the single 'Spinning.

By May of the following year, Charli went Instagram official with her man.