Billy Joel Sits Down for Bill Maher Interview After Brain-Disorder Diagnosis

Club Random

Less than two months after he was diagnosed with a brain disorder, 76-year-old icon Billy Joel is set to open up in a wide-ranging chat with Bill Maher for Maher's "Club Random" podcast.

In a teaser released Friday, Joel — who has canceled all performances due to NPH (normal pressure hydrocephalus) — tells Maher, “I don’t want to tell you a story. I want to tell you my story."

It comes as the first part of his HBO doc "And So It Goes" streams, with part two set for July 25.

Looking healthy and vibrant, Joel plays a piano in his Boca Raton, Florida, home as he speaks to Maher, revealing of music, "It can take me away somewhere else completely. I get stoned from it. I literally get carried away listening to beautiful music."

In the three-minute clip, the two deconstruct Joel's songs, including "She's Always a Woman" and "My Life," discussing the meanings behind them and how they have endeared him to audiences for decades.

Of his "Only the Good Die Young," Joel states, “I’m tipping over sacred cows all my life... I like to do that," a sentiment Maher clearly vibes with.