“Lucifer” actress Inbar Lavi, 38, is a mom!

Earlier this week, Lavi revealed that she gave birth to a baby girl in late June, her first child with husband Dan Bar Shira.

She told People magazine, “A newborn is a tornado of emotions. Waves of bliss in a sea of chaos. We're trying to stay steady and present for it all. Grateful is an understatement."

On Thursday, Lavi posted a pic of her bundle of joy on Instagram.

In February, Lavi announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

Referencing her fertility struggles, she wrote, “2 and a half years of patience, love, treatments & faith have led us to you 🙏🏼🥹💛🐣🪬.”

Lavi went on, “If you’re reading this, on your own winding road to parenthood, know this; it’s never easy, but you WILL find your way.”

The baby’s arrival comes nearly four years after Inbar and Dan tied the knot.

Their wedding was inspired by their first meeting at Burning Man in 2019.