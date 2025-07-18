Chrissy Metz Says Mandy Moore Is ‘Doing Well’ After ‘Life-Altering’ L.A. Fires (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chrissy Metz is starring in “Faith in the Flames,” which tells the real-life story of nurse Nichole Jolly, who put her life at risk to save evacuees during the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California.

Chrissy opened up to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about why she had reservations about taking on the role, saying, “I love a true story, and I love a heroic true story. However, there was fire involved, and I was like, ‘I don't know if I'm the girl for the job… Maybe I can't do it, like, physically and mentally, emotionally.’ It's a lot. And it's real fire.”

As for meeting the real Nichole, Metz revealed, “We talked for a couple of hours. I asked her so many questions. I just don't understand how her brain worked. I was like, I don't think I could do it, you know? Like, I get overwhelmed if I wake up late.”

Chrissy went on, “She said, ‘I just took one step after another and then you help every single person you can.”

Metz’s “This Is Us” castmate Mandy Moore was affected by January’s devastating L.A. wildfires, and Chrissy shared how Mandy and her family are doing months later.

“She's doing well. I mean, thank goodness. A lot of the structure was able to be salvaged, which is great, but it's so jarring. It's so life-altering, and she has children and pets. It's just frightening because there's nothing you can do but hopefully get out of there.”

As for who she’s still in touch with from “This Is Us,” Chrissy said, “Oh, my gosh, everybody. We all are texting each other. I always text when any projects come out or Sterling with his nominations for ‘Paradise.’”

She added of her former onscreen brother Sterling K. Brown, “Oh, he's the best. I really feel like he's a big brother for me.”