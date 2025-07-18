Brooks Nader on Sharing Wimbledon Period Stain Mishap: ‘Happens to All of Us’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Brooks Nader chatted with “Extra” about her upcoming reality TV show with her sisters, dating, and more!

She spoke about her conservative upbringing in Louisiana, sharing, “My mom had four girls within five years. She had four under give. She started at, like, 22 years old, and, you know, where we grew up in Louisiana, it's a very, very heavy emphasis on religion. We grew up extremely Christian and conservative, and, you know, my mom popped out these four girls that now are in this crazy world and they're modeling and they're tanning naked and sunbathing."

She joked, "Everyone says my dad must have killed somebody when he was in high school to deserve this kind of torture, but he is so immune to it all. He's seen it all.”

Brooks added, “It's just pretty ironic, too, because I was never allowed to wear a two-piece… and, you know, my first two-piece bikini was basically, like, Sports Illustrated." She laughed, "And then, of course, I thought I was gonna throw it in their face when I got the cover, but I was wearing a damn one-piece. And so my parents were like, 'You're wearing a one-piece on the cover! We're so proud of you!'"

She explained of “Love They Nader,” “People are describing it as a little bit of like a ‘Swamp People’ meets ‘Sex and the City.’ We all live in Manhattan. We're all in modeling and entertainment, and, you know, it just kind of follows the early 20s of love life, ups, downs, career, chasing dreams. You know, when we were growing up, we were sort of told that, you know, we're supposed to, the path would be to get married and have babies early and be a stay-at-home mom, and none of us are doing that. I mean, we're actually offending everyone because one of my sisters is bisexual and I'm divorced, so we kind of just went total opposite."

Brooks also talked about keeping it very real by sharing her period stain mishap on her white skirt at Wimbledon.

She shared, “I felt like in that moment, I could have, like, either cried or I could have just laughed… I think that it just boils down to the fact that, like, it happens to all of us.

Brooks added, "It just made me happy to hear a lot of girls messaging me and being like, ‘This happened to me at my graduation or at my wedding day, and you made me feel like it wasn't the worst thing in the world when you did that.' As an older sister, I just hope to inspire women to just own who they are, and we all have periods and it just happened."

When it comes to dating, Brooks says she’s looking for a guy who can make her laugh!

She shared, “Right now, I'm kind of on the funny-and-personality train. I'm not into the pretty boys. I'm into the make-me-laugh-and-be-charismatic train.”

Plus, she spoke about her partnership with Samsung and why she loves her Galaxy Z Fold7.