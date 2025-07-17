Getty Images

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are reportedly parents!

Page Six reports the couple have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, via surrogate.

Last year, Long had kids on the brain while celebrating Kate’s 41st birthday.

Along with raving about his wife, he wrote in an Instagram post, “One day our kids might ask me, ‘Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won’t let us use? And I’ll say, ‘Well… because there are a lot of poisonous things on the Internet but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world’.”

“Besides, I know reading those old posts touched her and made her smile. And I’ve been so blessed to have experienced so many fun, wondrous things in this life — things for which I’ll never be able to properly express my gratitude — but of all those joys, touching your Mom and making her smile are my favorites,” Long went on. “They might say, ‘Ew!’ Or, ‘Why?’ And I’d say, ‘Because she completed all of your Dad’s favorite love songs. Even ones he hadn’t thought about since he was a kid. She’s simply the best.”

The couple have been married since 2023.

The actor revealed the news on an episode of his podcast “Life Is Short with Justin Long” on which he referred to Kate as his “now wife” while interviewing Kyra Sedgwick.

In 2021, Justin and Kate met on the set of their film “House of Darkness.”