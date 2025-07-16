Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s dad is okay after undergoing heart surgery, TMZ reports.

The Grammy winner’s rep tells the site that Scott Swift, 73, had quintuple bypass surgery more than a month ago, and that he’s doing well.

The rep noted that the procedure was not the result of a heart attack. Instead, TMZ says his doctor noticed something during a checkup and recommended the surgery.

Through it all, Taylor, her mom Andrea and her brother Austin were by Scott’s side for the operation and recovery.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, heart bypass surgery “is a procedure to restore blood flow to areas of your heart.”