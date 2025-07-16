Suspect Arrested in Double Murder of ‘American Idol’ Exec Robin Kaye & Husband

Getty Images

A murder suspect is in custody after “American Idol” music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca were found shot to death in their Encino, California, home.

TMZ reports police arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian for the double homicide. According to multiple reports police say he’s an Encino resident, but has no known connection to the couple.

In addition, TMZ adds that surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the residence through an unlocked door on Thursday just 30 minutes before Robin and Thomas arrived home.

The police believe the couple walked in on him burglarizing the house and a confrontation ensued, leaving Robin and Thomas dead in different rooms.

The bodies were found during a welfare check at the home on Monday. Authorities discovered blood at the entryway, so LAPD smashed a window to get inside.

The site adds that neighbors said someone called the police on Thursday after they saw a possibly armed person try to gain entry to the residence. When officers arrived, they found no sign of forced entry. They searched the exterior of the property and left. It is unknown if the incident was related to the couple's deaths.

TMZ says that police told neighbors that the couple’s family had not heard from them in the past four days.

An "American Idol" spokesperson told "Extra" in a statement, "We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing. Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time."

TMZ also points out that the home was previously owned by the late rapper Juice Wrld, who died in 2019.