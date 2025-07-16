Jax Taylor Exits ‘The Valley’ to Focus on Sobriety, Mental Health & Co-Parenting

Getty Images

Ahead of Season 3, reality star Jax Taylor is leaving “The Valley.”

In a statement, obtained by Variety, Taylor said, “After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of ‘The Valley.’ Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting relationship. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz.”

Earlier this year, Jax opened up about his addiction to cocaine during an appearance on Bravo’s “Hot Mic Podcast.”

Calling himself an “addict,” Taylor said, “I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine. It’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23, and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it, but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”

He noted, “I’ve never said this in my life. So, to come out and say that I have an addiction [and] that I have a sickness that I have to work on the rest of my life is a really big deal for me. Obviously, it’s a huge weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Last year, Jax checked into a treatment facility as filming of the second season of “The Valley” was underway.

Months ago, Jax’s ex Brittany Cartwright reacted to Jax’s decision to seek help for his mental health and addiction issues.

Cartwright told “Extra” at the premiere party for “The Valley” Season 2, “You know, a lot of trust has been lost between us, and I want him to get help more than anybody else in this entire world, and I hope that he really is going to stick to it and change, but there's a lot of things that I haven't seen — even throughout all this.”

She emphasized, “Co-parenting is our most important thing. He loves his son. I know that. Cruz is the most important thing for both of us, co-parenting is the most important thing. Definitely proud of him for trying this. I just hope it's not for show. Let me just say that. I hope it's real."

Jax and Brittany called it quits after four years of marriage in February 2024.

Brittany announced their separation on their joint podcast “When Reality Hits.”

Brittany shared, “Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."