Supernanny Jo Frost Reveals She Has a Life-Threatening Medical Condition

Jo Frost, who starred on “Supernanny” from 2005 to 2011, is opening up about a scary medical condition.

Frost shared an Instagram, "I have anaphylaxis, a life-threatening medical condition to certain foods that will compromise my body so horrifically to the point of hospitalization.”

The star explained, "I’ve survived more anaphylactic shocks than I’m prepared to go into detail about right now.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. It can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to something you're allergic to, such as peanuts or bee stings. Anaphylaxis causes the immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause you to go into shock — blood pressure drops suddenly and the airways narrow, blocking breathing. Signs and symptoms include a rapid, weak pulse; a skin rash; and nausea and vomiting.”

The site adds that the severe allergic reaction requires an injection of epinephrine and trip to the ER, explaining, “If anaphylaxis isn't treated right away, it can be fatal.”

Jo shared that millions suffer from this condition and “live cautiously and anxiously navigating this journey with not nearly enough compassion, education and empathy from those who do not."

She urged others to take it seriously, saying, “If you ignore the severity of this medical condition, it’s as bad as shoving a loaded gun in my face.”

The reality star said, “I’m unapologetic for my medical condition. I did not ask for it and it does not define who I am and the impact I make on the world daily, but it does impact how I live my life daily.”

Frost pointed out she must be “hypervigilant” when eating out and shared her frustration with those who are “winging it… because you can’t be asked to go to the back of the kitchen and truly ask the chef.”

She also blasted “it may contain” labels as a way for brands to “dodge accountability.”

Jo went on, "By the way, I speak on behalf of those who also have celiac disease, too, because we are all not faddy eaters. I’m not looking to be treated special, I’m looking to be treated with the same dignity and attentiveness as you just showed others.”

"I don't need your mumbling insults, your passive aggressive comments or you ignorance, just your need to be willing to learn, educate your staff, change your policies, menus, work spaces, school training, event spaces for all to champion children who are all ours really in this world."