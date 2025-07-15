X

Suki Waterhouse is on the mend!

On Monday, Waterhouse revealed that she was hospitalized after suffering a hernia.

Waterhouse quoted someone who was concerned about her social media absence, writing on X, “‘Suki you never tweet anymore’ have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you.”

Suki also included a pic of herself in a hospital gown with a vape resting on her chest.

When an X user commented, “Vape in the hospital is diabolical,” Waterhouse replied, “So true.”

Suki also added a photo of herself wearing tight black pants during a performance.

One X user commented, “On stage in leather trousers then attached to a drip in the hospital later like a true 70s rockstar.”

Last fall, Waterhouse was on tour for three months, promoting her second album “Memoir of a Sparklemuffin.”