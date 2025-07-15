Getty Images

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo has seemingly moved on from ex Craig Conover!

Us Weekly reports DeSorbo is dating Klutch Sports Group marketing exec Joe D’Amelio, and the relationship is “going really well.”

According to a source, they’ve been dating for “a while,” adding, “It took a few months for Paige to warm up to being in another relationship again, but she moved on after Craig and is genuinely happy.”

Earlier this month, DeuxMoi posted pics of Paige and Joe holding hands in Capri, Italy.

An eyewitness told the outlet that Paige and Joe were “very much together.”

In April, Paige opened up on her dating life during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” saying that she was “absolutely dating people… and having a very good time.”

DeSorbo felt that she should date “an Italian next,” seemingly hinting at Joe’s last name.

Earlier this year, Paige was spotted with a mystery man in a VIP box at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The scruffy man bared a strong resemblance to Joe!

In December, DeSorbo announced her split from Conover after three years together.

Breaking the news on the “Giggly Squad” podcast, Paige told host Hannah Berner, "It’s weird, it’s very weird.”

Paige added, “I wasn’t expecting this. Obviously, when we first started dating, you don’t think, ‘Oh, what will happen? Will we get married, will we not?' You’re just kind of like, in this relationship."

She also had nothing but good things to say about her ex.

DeSorbo shared, "I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan of him and want the best for him and he truly will get the best because he is the best. But with that said, I think it was just the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction in our lives that we didn’t force."