Jennifer Aniston’s Rumored New BF Jim Curtis Talks Finding ‘Joy & Love’

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly dating hypnotherapist Jim Curtis.

The two were recently photographed on vacation in Mallorca with her friends Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer.

Curtis mentioned the getaway with Aniston in his recent newsletter.

Without bringing up Jennifer, he wrote, “I am back from vacation and what an experience! When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis.”

“I just took one step, made one decision and the next followed — now I look back and realize, oh!” Jim went on. “That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic.”

Curtis also talked about feeling “love” and “joy” in a new video on the heels of their vacation in Mallorca.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Jim encouraged his followers, “Repeat after me, ‘Love comes easily to me because I am love, I am loving, and I am lovable.’”

He captioned the video, “What if you knew, without a doubt, that you were lovable? How would your life change?What would you be able to attract? Try journaling for 15 minutes on these questions after repeating this mantra out loud. Affirmations for self-love, love and abundance.”

Of Jennifer and Jim’s blossoming relationship, a source recently told People magazine, “[They are] casually dating and having fun.”

Another insider added, "They've been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends.”

In May, Jennifer showed her support for Jim’s book “Shifted” by including it in one of her Instagram posts.

Along with saying that Curtis is “very different” from Aniston’s past exes, the second source noted, “She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right. Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy."