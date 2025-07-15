‘American Idol’ Music Supervisor Robin Kaye Killed in Double Homicide in L.A. Home (Report)

Getty Images

Robin Kaye, a longtime music supervisor on “American Idol,” was murdered alongside her husband, TMZ reports.

The site reports the couple was found dead on Monday in their L.A. home in Encino, California.

The bodies were found during a welfare check at the home. Authorities discovered blood at the entryway, so LAPD smashed a window to get inside, where they found the couple dead with possible gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement tells the site that both victims were shot in the head and they were found in different rooms. The authorities added that there was no signs of a burglary as the home was not ransacked.

TMZ reports the police are investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

The site adds that neighbors said someone called the police on Thursday after they saw someone who was possibly armed try to gain entry to the residence. When officers arrived they found no sign of forced entry. They searched the property and left. It is unknown if the incident was related to the couple's deaths.

TMZ says that police told neighbors that the couple’s family had not heard from them in the past four days.

The outlet also points out that the home was previously owned by the late rapper Juice Wrld, who died in 2019.