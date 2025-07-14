Rihanna Confirms Baby #3’s Name Will Follow ‘Family Tradition’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Rihanna, who is pregnant with her third child, made it a family affair at the “Smurfs” L.A. premiere where she talked to "Extra's" Terri Seymour.

Terri gushed over the star mom’s look, “How are you feeling? You look amazing.”

Riri replied, “Thank you. I'm good.”

Terri told her, “You're literally glowing.”

She smiled, “Thank you. I appreciate that.”

Rihanna brought along sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 1, telling Terri, “I'm excited for tonight. Tonight is going to be fun, and we get to watch the movie together for the first time. I get to watch it in its full completion. So, that should be interesting. Everybody gets to watch it on the 18th. So, we're really going for it now. It's finally being birthed. We've been working on it for so long. So, like, a few years now, actually. And it's happening… You know, you start working on something and 2025 feels so far away and then we're here.”

Terri wondered, “Do the boys know that Mama is Smurfette?”

The singer explained, “The boys know nothing, they're being introduced to Smurf Village right now, the blue carpet, and next is going to be me watching their reaction when they realize my voice is coming out of the screen. I can't wait for that one.”

Terri asked, “How are they feeling about the new baby joining the family?”

Rihanna said, smiling, “Oh, they're delighted.”

She played coy about the sex of the new bundle of joy. Terri asked, “Is this the little Smurfette that you've been waiting for?”

Rihanna replied, “You have to wait and see. Oh, my gosh, are you guys going to be so hurt if it's a boy?”

Terri told her, “I think we're secretly hoping you have a girl… because you’ve got your two sweet, sweet boys.”

Riri answered, “I've always wanted a girl. God knows best, right? And I love my boys.”

Terri asked, “And the name will begin with an R? Is it safe to say?”

Rihanna replied, “I mean, of course. It's tradition at this point.”