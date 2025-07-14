Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Welcome Baby Girl

Lucio Andreozzi

Olivia Culpo, 33, and Christian McCaffrey, 29, are first-time parents!

The model and the San Francisco 49ers running back announced the news on Instagram Sunday, revealing they welcomed a daughter named Colette Annalise McCaffrey.

They included a series of black-and-white photos with their little girl.

Olivia shared photos on her Instagram Stories, too. One pic, in which she grasps Christian’s arm, appears to suggest she had a C-section.

Culpo wrote, "The scariest and most rewarding of all experiences. As soon as he came into the room I felt most at peace. Look at the grip."

She also shared a photo of Christian gazing at their daughter, and wrote, "Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world. A love like no other."

The couple announced they were expecting back in March. They shared a collection of black and white maternity photos and wrote on Instagram at the time, "Next chapter, motherhood 🤍.”

Back in 2022, Olivia opened up to “Extra” about wanting a family.

The star, who was promoting her reality show “The Culpo Sisters,” said of having kids, “I took steps in the show to get me to that. I don’t want to give away too much, but you’ll see in the show.”

When asked if she froze her eggs, Culpo answered, “Well, it’s in the process.”

Olivia noted that she and her then boyfriend Christian were on “the same page” when it came to kids and their future together.

She noted, “We definitely talk… He’s so busy right now… His career… is obviously really important right now for him and he’s killing it, so we talk about it, but I don’t put a ton of pressure on it.”