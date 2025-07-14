‘Madam Secretary’ Stars Téa Leoni & Tim Daly Tie the Knot

Getty Images

“Madam Secretary” co-stars Téa Leoni and Tim Daly are married!

Leoni’s rep told TMZ that the pair exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in New York over the weekend.

Leoni and Daly’s co-star Josh Bonzie celebrated the wedding, posting a pic of Téa wearing a wedding ring while posing with daughter West Duchovny.

Instagram

Téa and Tim have been together since 2014.

The two played husband and wife on “Madam Secretary,” and things turned romantic off-screen!

At the time, a source told Us Weekly, “Their chemistry on set is electrifying. They have an amazing time filming.”

The insider added that after months of speculation, the couple took their relationship public by stepping out in Venice, California, with their “hands wrapped around each other.”

The pair made it red-carpet official at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2015.

Leoni was married to David Duchovny for 14 years until their split in 2011. Their divorce was finalized in 2014.

Téa and David have remained friendly over the years. They even vacationed together in Barbados while enjoying time with their two kids West and Kyd.

She was also previously married to Neil Joseph Tardio Jr. (1991-1995).