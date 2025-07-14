King Charles and Prince Harry’s royal rift just took a surprising turn.

The Mail on Sunday was first to report Harry’s top aides met with a senior member of King Charles’ team on July 9 at the Royal Over-Seas League in London.

Now, a People magazine source says, “It was a good first step. It is always better to be talking.”

With lines of communication starting to open up, the insider adds, “It’s a positive step. There’s optimism that it can be taken forward.”

A DailyMail.com source adds, “There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years. There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about.”

The insider called it a “first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, but at least it is a step in the right direction.

The meeting took place between Harry’s chief of staff Meredith Maines, his communications director Liam Maguire and Charles’ communications secretary Tobyn Andreae.

According to People, Maines and Maguire had never met with Andreae before.

In May, Prince Harry lost his appeal for public funded security in the U.K.

Following the loss, he sat down with the BBC, discussing his strained relationship with his father King Charles.

He said, “[My father] won't speak to me because of this security stuff.”

With the failed appeal, Harry isn’t planning to bring his kids or wife Meghan Markle to the U.K. He said, “The things they are going to miss is everything. I love my country and always have done. Despite what some people in that country have done. So, I miss the U.K. I miss parts of the U.K. Of course I do. I think it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland.”

Despite all the royal drama, Harry expressed wanting to reconnect with the royal family, saying, “I would love a reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore, life is precious."

Referencing Charles’ cancer battle, Harry noted, “I don’t know how long he has left.”

Harry admitted things have been tense since the release of his memoir “Spare.” He commented, “Some members of my family may never forgive me for writing a book.”

Without diving into the drama, Harry shared, “There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family.”