Jessica Alba & ‘Top Gun’ Actor Danny Ramirez Spark Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Romance rumors are flying about Jessica Alba, 44, and “Top Gun” actor Danny Ramirez, 32!

Alba and Ramirez were photographed boarding a flight together in Cancun in video obtained by TMZ.

According to the outlet, the two landed in Los Angeles in the early evening on Sunday.

The sighting comes six months after Jessica announced her split from her ex, Cash Warren.

In January, Alba released on a statement on Instagram, writing, “I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Jessica and Cash have been married for 16 years.

“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” Jessica continued. “Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Following the split, Jessica had everyone talking after she was spotted with comedian Alex Edelman at an Oscars after-party.

A source insisted that it was platonic between Jessica and Alex, telling E! News, “They are not dating. They met walking to their cars at the end of the night and he offered her his jacket because she was freezing before they went their separate ways.”