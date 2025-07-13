Princess Charlotte & Prince George Surprise at Wimbledon, Joining Mom & Dad

Kate Middleton returned to Wimbledon for Sunday's finale — and she had a few guests!

Getty Images

Kate, looking radiant in suitably royal blue, attended day 14 with her husband Prince William and their kids Prince George, who is about to turn 12, and Princess Charlotte, 10.

Prince Louis, 7, was the odd kid out.

The family — all of them in shades of blue — was there to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner square off for top honors.

Also on hand was King Felipe of Spain, there to cheer on Alcaraz.

This marked the third time George and Charlotte have shown up at Wimbledon. The event holds special meaning for Kate, who attended last year, a rare public appearance during her cancer battle.

In fact, she's only missed Wimbledon twice since she and William married in 2011; People magazine reports she skipped in 2013 when she was days away from giving birth and 2020 amid COVID.