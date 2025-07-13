Ellen DeGeneres Backs Rosie O'Donnell After Trump Threat in Spite of Old Feud

Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres is supporting Rosie O'Donnell as President Trump threatens to revoke her citizenship — a power he does not have — in spite of the women's longstanding feud of their own.

Early Saturday, Trump took to Truth Social to declare O'Donnell — with whom he has feuded for nearly 20 years — a "threat to humanity." He wrote, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship.”

O'Donnell, who has moved to Ireland but is an American citizen, replied, “The president of the USA has always hated the fact that I see him for who he is — a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself. This is why I moved to Ireland.”

She challenged him with a "Game of Thrones" taunt, writing, “You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan."

Twitter

O'Donnell's fellow former talk show host Ellen — who now lives with wife Portia de Rossi in an English countryside home — chimed in on Sunday, sharing Trump's message and writing on X, "Good for you @rosie."

It was an unusual show of support, considering the women have not been on warm-and-fuzzy terms for some time.

In April, O'Donnell said of DeGeneres that she holds no "malice" toward her, saying, "I don’t want to fight against another gay woman. It’s not like we’re tenaciously opposed to each other. We’re just very different people."

She went on, "We have had some stuff in the past that we never resolved. And not in any way as, as partners or lovers or anything like that, just as friends and comedians, but I wish her the best. I seriously do. I think that there’s enough room in the world for all of the gay comedians."