Caitlyn Jenner Attends Son Brody Jenner's Wedding to Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner tied the knot with Tia Blanco, the mother of his daughter, in a small gathering at his mom Linda Thompson's home Saturday. A noteworthy attendee: his dad, Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn, who just lost her best friend and manager, Sophia Hutchins, in a gruesome ATV accident, was there in spite of the venue being her ex-wife's house.

TMZ reports Brody, 41, and Tia, a 28-year-old pro surfer, said "I do" before "roughly 60-70 guests," and noted that this was the reality star's first legal wedding — he previously exchanged vows in Bali with Kaitlynn Carter in 2018, but that ceremony was not official.

After Brody and Kaitlynn called it quits, he began dating Tia. They became engaged in June 2023 when she was six months pregnant.

Their joint Instagram post at the time read, "Can’t wait to love you forever 💍." It included video that ended with Brody going down on one knee.

Instagram

When their daughter, Honey Raye, was born in July 2023, the couple announced, "Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support 🙏🏼."