Vanessa Hudgens Expecting Baby No. 2 with Cole Tucker

Getty Images

Just one year after welcoming their first child, Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker have announced they are gearing up for a second arrival!

Vanessa revealed on Instagram Saturday she is pregnant again, posting three photos of the couple in which she ecstatically shows off her baby bump in an adorable, lacy top and comfy pregnancy skirt.

Her cap? "Round two!!!!"

Celebrity pals were quick to offer their well-wishes, including Rachel Zegler ("AHHHHH❤️"), Jordan Roth ("Congratulations!!!"), Ryan Pinkston ("Amazing! Congrats, friend!"), and Aly Michalka ("Omg!!!!!!!! Congrats).

A week ago, Vanessa posted a 29th-birthday tribute to her husband.

“Happy birthday to my best friend/lover/partner in life, she wrote. “@cotuck you’re everything to meeeeeee. No one does it better. 🥳🎂😘"

In return, he offered, "You're the best mama thank you."

The couple's first baby arrived on July 3, 2024.