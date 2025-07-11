Getty

More than a year after their separation, “Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are officially divorced.

Jenelle told TMZ, “After a really long and draining process, my divorce from David is official. This chapter has been heavy, but I’m walking away from it with clarity, strength, and so much love for my kids. My focus is on them and our future and I’m just thankful to finally have peace and a fresh start."

Sources told the outlet that a judge granted the divorce after both parties’ lawyers showed up in court on Friday.

Last year, Evans filed for a separation after six years of marriage.

According to the court docs obtained by In Touch Weekly, the pair separated on February 16 “with the intent that the separation be permanent.”

In a TikTok, Jenelle explained why she didn’t just file for a divorce, saying, “I would’ve skipped straight to divorce, but I couldn’t, because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses.”

Months before filing for a separation, Jenelle hinted at their marriage woes on Facebook. She wrote, “Being around negative energy everyday all day is getting exhausting. I need to force myself to have friends because at this point I’m making myself introverted.”

David commented on the post, writing, “Yes get friends, give me space. I like to be alone!”

Jenelle replied, “If you like to be alone stop begging me to be around me. I have gave you space when I went alone to the beach this weekend, doing my errands alone. It’s been amazing!”

Jenelle and David started dating in 2015. Two years later, they tied the knot.