Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Split from New Man Ricci Rea: ‘We’re Already Done’

Teddi Mellencamp is getting candid about her love life amid her stage 4 cancer battle.

Last month, Mellencamp was spotted with a mystery man, who was later revealed as producer Ricci Rea.

On Friday, she opened up to co-host Erika Jayne on her “Diamonds in the Rough” podcast, insisting, “You guys, [the] press needs to get on it a little bit faster because by the time they figured out who my mystery man was, we’re already done,” adding, “I had to call things off.”

Teddi went on, “All of a sudden, I open up the freaking worldwide web. I’m like, ‘The mystery man.’ Oh, now you guys figured it out.”

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star went on to explain what happened.

“Right now, it started getting to the point where it’s starting to get a little bit more serious. I was like, ‘I don’t have the capacity for this right now,’” Mellencamp said. “He’s a really nice guy, couldn’t be a nicer guy.”

She went on, “I don’t feel my best. So, when I have downtime, I want to rest. It’s not even, like, about a need right now, and I think that’s the crazy thing about this.”

In June, Teddi confirmed romance rumors on her "Two Ts In a Pod" podcast, saying, "I’m dating somebody. He’s very kind to me, he’s taking good care of me. He’s nice … he’s not married, he doesn’t have any kids. But he’s also a private person.”

As for why she isn't revealing his name, Mellencamp explained, "I asked him, like, ‘Do I even say your name?’ and he’s, like, it’s really whatever you want to do, like, ‘I know you’re a public person.’”

Mellencamp began dating again after her 13-year marriage to Edwin Arroyave ended in November 2024. The exes share Slate, 12, Cruze, 10, and Dove, 5.

In May, “Extra” spoke with Teddi at the 2025 Gracie Awards, where she gave an update on her health.

She shared, “I’m feeling pretty good. I’m on day five post-immunotherapy, so those are always the days that I'm little blurry — but I’m hanging in.”

Teddi added, “I realize that in order for me to feel better, I have to go out and do things that I love and enjoy and believe in. Then I also listen to myself on the days that I have the time to just kind of relax. I think on Sunday, I called one, you know, of my friends. I’m like, ‘Can you help me out? I need to take a nap.’ I think I napped for, like, five hours… Back in the day, I would have guilted myself about that, but I was like, ‘No, I need this.’”

The star revealed that she just got some major news about her treatment.