Getty Images

Rapper Kid Cudi and Lola Abecassis are officially husband and wife!

Two weeks ago, the couple tied the knot in the South of France, but didn’t reveal the happy news until now!

They exchanged vows at Cap Estel in Èze.

In an interview with Vogue, Lola gushed, “It was bliss. A moment out of time where the world stopped, and it was just the two of us. We forgot everything around us. It was just us and our love, and it was the purest moment.”

She elaborated, “Everyone [we know who had] already gotten married told us it would go fast. We didn’t know it would go this quickly [though]. We’re on cloud nine in our little bubble of love. It’s so overwhelming to receive so much love in such a short amount of time. You want this feeling to never end. It was really the most perfect, flawless, peaceful day, and we want to do it all over again. Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

While the pair met in 2018 at a Louis Vuitton show, they didn’t start dating until the COVID-19 pandemic!

Cudi popped the question to Abecassis in Kyoto, Japan in late 2023 after one year together.

She recalled, “It was so romantic. He took me around town to visit different temples, and at the end of the day, he rented a temple just for the two of us to have our own moment. He got down on his knee and proposed. It was just us watching the sunset in this beautiful Japanese garden.”

They didn’t announce their engagement until April of 2024.

At the time, Kid wrote on Instagram, “My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all 🥹.”

He went on, “Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola.”

The star closed with, “Happy Cud in full effect 😉🙏🏾.”

In the past, Cudi was linked to artist Cassie Ventura, lawyer Jamie Baratta and costume designer Raquel Deriane. He also has a 14-year-old daughter Vada, from a previous relationship.

