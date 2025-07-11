Getty Images

Justin Bieber is back with a brand-new album!

The singer just dropped “Swag,” his seventh studio album and first since “Justice” in 2021.

Def Jam Recordings tells CBS News, "Inspired by his devotion as a husband and father, this new era of music has fueled a deeper perspective and more reflective sound, resulting in some of his most personal music yet.

The songs include: “All I Can Take,” “Daisies,” “Yukon,” “Go Baby,” “Things You Do,” “Butterflies,” “Way It Is,” “First Place,” “Soulful,” “Walking Away,” “Glory Voice Memo,” “Devotion,” “Dadz Love,” “Therapy Session,” “Sweet Spot,” “Standing on Business,” “405,” “Swag,” “Zuma House,” “Too Long,” and “Forgiveness.”

Bieber teamed up with some famous voices for the album, including Sexyy Red, Dijon, Lil B, Gunna, Cash Cobain, 2 Chainz, comedian Druski, and others.

Time and time again on the album — after months of rumors about their marriage — Justin sings about highs and lows with wife Hailey Bieber.

While singing on “Daisies,” Justin says, “Throwin’ petals like, ‘Do you love me or not?’ / Head is spinnin’, and it don’t know when to stop / You said ‘Forever,’ babe, did you mean it or not?”

He goes on, “And if it ain’t right, babe, you know I respect it / But if you need time, just take your time / Honey, I get it, I get it, I get it.”

On the track “Walking Away,” he addresses relationships with lyrics like, “So tell me why you’re throwing stones at my back / You know I’m defenseless.”

He later adds, “And, girl, we better stop before we say some sh*t / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is.”

Showing his commitment, Bieber insists, “Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise,” he sings. “I told you, ‘I’d change’ / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away.”

Justin praises Hailey on “Go Baby” with a nod to her Rhode beauty brand’s iPhone case with a built-in lip gloss holder.

“That’s my baby, she’s iconic / iPhone case, lip gloss on it,” he sings at one point.

The artist goes on, “When sunlight turns to shadow and it gets hard to face / Like water to a flower, babe, I know you need the rain / Nothing needs to work out and nothing needs to break / Don’t need to pretend that you’re okay.”

He insists, “So cry on my shoulder, just turn into me / Cry on my shoulder whenever you need it... / Lay you down and I can love it away, just stay by my side.”

Hailey showed her support for the album on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Is it finally clocking to you f**king losers?"

The line is in reference to Justin’s viral run-in with paparazzi last month, where he told the photogs, “You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?”