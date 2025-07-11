Chris Brown Appears in U.K. Court & Pleads Not Guilty to Assault

Getty Images

Chris Brown, 36, appeared in the U.K.’s Southwark Crown Court on Friday to plead not guilty to charges stemming from a London nightclub incident two years ago.

Brown was arrested in May for allegedly attacking music producer Abe Diaw with a bottle at Tape nightclub in the Mayfair section of London in February 2023.

On Friday, the Associated Press reported Brown pleaded not guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and to having an offensive weapon in a public place.

The wire service notes that at a hearing last month, Chris also entered a not guilty plea to the more serious charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Back in 2023, Diaw told The Sun it was an unprovoked attack, and that Chris smashed the bottle over his head and punched and kicked him. He added, “He hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well.”