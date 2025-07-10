Instagram

Tori Kelly is going to be a mom!

The singer, 32, just announced she’s expecting her first child with husband André Murillo, 35, just two years after she was hospitalized for life-threatening blood clots.

She announced the news with an Instagram video set to a song from her upcoming project.

In the video, which also features André, she reveals her baby bump and sings, "I’m ready for what comes next. Let’s make a baby.”

Tori also confirmed the news to People magazine, as she reflected on her current tour with Ed Sheeran.

She said, "This year has already been full of highs — getting to perform in stadiums all summer, writing the most personal songs of my career and now getting to start a family with my amazing husband."

Kelly added, "We are just so grateful for what’s to come and can’t wait to meet this little gift from God."

Tori isn’t taking anything for granted after her medical scare in July 2023.