Tom Brady & Sofía Vergara Are Enjoying a ‘Summer Romance’ (Report)

July is heating up for Tom Brady, 47, and Sofía Vergara, 52.

Page Six reports the pair have been spending time together in Ibiza, Spain, and one source is calling it a “summer romance.”

The paper reports it all started on board the Luminara superyacht’s two-night voyage that set sail from Rome, Italy.

She posted a photo of them sitting together and a source told the paper that they had eyes for each other at a gala dinner, adding, “He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner.”

Page Six adds that the former NFL player and the “Modern Family” alum continued to hang out in Ibiza after the voyage.

Other celebs on the yacht trip included Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, Ricky Martin, Martha Stewart, Colman Domingo, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Brady’s former fling Irina Shayk.

A-list entertainment included performances by Sting, Janelle Monáe and Ellie Goulding.

Paparazzi shots show a shirtless Tom hanging out with other stars on the deck of the boat.

Meanwhile, Vergara documented her trip to Spain with a cheeky bikini video, sexy swimsuit post, dance videos, and more.