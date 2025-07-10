Instagram

Model Paulina Porizkova, 60, is getting married!

On Thursday, Porizkova took to Instagram to announce her engagement to boyfriend Jeff Greenstein.

In the video, Paulina showed off her diamond sparkler while holding hands with Jeff in a car.

She captioned the video, “He asked.”

Paulina and Jeff have been together for more than two years.

In the spring of 2023, Paulina made it Instagram official with Jeff.

Along with posting a pic of them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower, she wrote on Instagram, “Three months of laughter, kisses, banter, love and unalloyed goofiness, celebrated in the goofiest of ways in the most romantic city in the world.”

She also tagged Jeff, adding, “Thank you, thank you all ever so much for the outpouring of love and support for my happiness. I’m overcome with your generosity.”

Paulina was previously married to Cars frontman Ric Ocasek for 28 years, but they separated in 2018.

In 2019, Paulina discovered Ric “unconscious and unresponsive” at his NYC apartment.

The NYPD said in a statement obtained by "Extra,” "On Sunday, September 15, 2019, at approximately 1604 hours responded to a 911 call of a person of a deceased... within the confines of the 13th Precinct. Upon arrival officers observed a 75-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive. The male was pronounced deceased on scene.”

It was determined he had died of heart disease.

Following his death, she wrote on Instagram, “Ric was at home recuperating very well after surgery. Our two sons, Jonathan and Oliver, and I were making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together."

"I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee. I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on,” she continued. “We appreciate the great outpouring of love. We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated by his untimely and unexpected death and would appreciate the privacy to mourn in private."

Two years after Ric’s passing, “Extra” spoke with Paulina, who opened up about being left out of his will.

Of her initial reaction, Porizkova revealed, “I thought, ‘How could he do this?’ I never abandoned him. He might have felt abandoned because we were getting a divorce. But that is not an abandonment. I was living at home, taking care of him. That’s so unfair.”

She noted, “I was in no state to process it… I had just lost the man I’ve been with for 35 years. It’s like, money wasn’t what I was going to start thinking about.”

Paulina eventually processed what happened and was “in a better place.”