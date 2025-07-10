Five months after Michelle Trachtenberg’s death, her talent agent boyfriend Jay Cohen is speaking out.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Thursday, Cohen took to social media to open up on his grieving process.

According to multiple outlets, he wrote on his private Instagram, “I am so grateful to all of you who are in my life sharing our common joys, helping me with tragedies and healing from pain and grief. I’m sure many of you know what I mean when I write that.”

Jay did not mention Michelle’s name in his post, but he did make a comment about her, telling a user that he wants to share more about her “one day soon,” adding, “Michelle was loved by so many.”

Jay revealed how he was prioritizing his mental and physical health, writing, “As always, I’m still in the gym keeping my mind and body in shape, healthy and calm. Yes I’ve added some very personal tattoos, when I look in the mirror as I wake and get ready for bed I remind myself of who I am, who I need to be and why I am.”

He stressed, “An extremely important rule in my life, never do anything that I will not want to see when I look in the mirror and ask myself was I true today.”

Cohen ended his post, calling life and aging “humbling,” saying, “Believe in love, believe in faith and spirituality, care about others!”

In late February, Michelle suddenly died at the age of 39 due to complications from diabetes.

Trachtenberg was found dead in her NYC apartment by her mom.

Earlier that month, Trachtenberg had showed some love for Cohen on Valentine’s Day.

Along with a pic of them in full Jekyll and Hyde costumes, she wrote on Instagram, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the man who sits still long enough for me to paint his face.”