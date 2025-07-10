Michael C. Hall on New ‘Lightness’ to Dexter & His 2nd Chance in ‘Resurrection’ (Exclusive)

Backgrid

Nearly 20 years after “Dexter” premiered, Michael C. Hall is back as everyone favorite serial killer in “Dexter: Resurrection.”

“Extra’s” Carlos Greer spoke with Michael at the series’ NYC premiere, where he opened up about stepping back into the iconic role.

He said, “I felt a responsibility to the fans, you know. I feel like Dexter means a lot to them and he means a lot to me… I’m, you know, lucky to be entrusted with the guardianship of my sense of his truth, and we try to move the story forward in a way that delivers for them.”

Hall discussed the evolution of character, saying, “He’s gotten older… He maybe has to depend on his wits a little more. He’s hopefully a little bit wiser. He’s got a lot of battle scars, but I think he’s in a place at the end of this last season, at the beginning of this season, where he’s literally been given a second chance at life and is able to put down some of what’s burdening him and maybe move forward a little more decisiveness.”

Michael noted that his character is experiencing “a sense of lightness,” adding, “His life is still pretty stressful, but he wears it a little lighter than he did."

Hall said he has been playing Dexter for so long that the character is in “my bones.”

He explained, “It’s sort of intuitive at this point, who he is, how he is, and it was the beginning of a conversation, which we were exploring the possibility that there was more story to tell, like, what if this bullet didn’t kill him? What would that look like? It was within that context that I said he was in my bones.”

Michael also talked about why NYC is a perfect setting for this next chapter of “Dexter” to unfold, saying, “It made organic sense.”

He elaborated, “I think New York afforded us an amazing backdrop, an amazing environment for Dexter to disappear and rediscover and reclaim himself. It’s also the kind of place where one could conceivably encounter the crazy characters he encounters this season.”