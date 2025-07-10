Getty Images

Justin Bieber is dropping hints he has new music on the way!

According to TMZ, the singer will release his new album “Swag” at midnight on Friday.

Justin seemed to confirm the reports by posting Instagram videos and images of the word “Swag” and a track list.

The songs include: “All I Can Take,” “Daisies,” “Yukon,” “Go Baby,” “Things You Do,” “Butterflies,” “Way It Is,” “First Place,” “Soulful,” “Walking Away,” “Glory Voice Memo,” “Devotion,” “Dadz Love,” “Therapy Session,” “Sweet Spot,” “405,” “Swag,” “Zuma House,” “Too Long,” and “Forgiveness.”

Bieber reportedly spent weeks in Iceland working on the new tracks.

This will be Bieber’s seventh studio album. He released his last album, “Justice,” in 2021.