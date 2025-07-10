Getty Images

“Nip/Tuck” star Julian McMahon, 56, died on July 2, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

People obtained a Cremation Approval Summary Report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office in Florida that stated his death was ruled natural.

The cause of was listed as lung metastasis as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer.

His remains were cremated.

Last week, Deadline reported his wife, Kelly McMahon, announced, "With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer."

She went on, "Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

The Australian actor, who was the son of a former Australian PM and a socialite, is remembered for his Golden Globe-nominated performance on TV's "Nip/Tuck" and as Doctor Doom in two "Fantastic Four" movies.