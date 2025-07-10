Getty

Model Jasmine Tookes is having another baby!

On Wednesday, Tookes announced that she’s expecting her second child with husband Juan David Borrero.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Jasmine shared, “Last time I was pregnant, it was in the winter months. This time I’m more pregnant in the summer months where I’m actually showing. I’ve really leaned into a lot of dresses. I love to do a beautiful, sleek black body-con dress and anything that’s really bump-hugging, and I’ll throw a blazer over the shoulder.”

“Your body is doing one of the most incredible things, which is growing life. I always remind myself that I deserve grace and love and just to be really happy during this time,” Tookes emphasized.

The couple had been thinking about growing their family! She explained, “I’m a big planner. Having another baby was something that my husband and I always wanted to do. It was just a matter of timing and when it made sense — when we both weren’t traveling as much.”

Jasmine and Juan are also parents to daughter Mia, 2.

According to Jasmine, Mia is still trying to process the pregnancy, saying, “She’s still trying to figure out why my belly is the way it is, but I try to explain to her and I showed her the pictures of the ultrasound and she just looks at it a little odd. But I am so happy that I’ll have one of each and I think that she’ll be such a great big sister.”

Jasmine and Juan welcomed Mia in February 2023.

At the time, Tookes gushed, “We are so in love with her & are so excited for this next chapter in our lives.”

Jasmine and Juan have been married since 2021.

Their wedding in Ecuador was attended Victoria’s Secret models Lais Ribeiro, Shanina Shaik, Kelsey Merritt, Sara Sampaio, and Josephine Skriver, who were all bridesmaids.