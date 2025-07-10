Gary Coleman’s Ex-Wife Shannon Price Fails Lie Detector Test About His Death

Getty Images

Gary Coleman was the 4’8” star of the 1980s hit sitcom “Diff’rent Strokes,” an immediate sensation thanks to his snappy one-liner, “What’chu talkin’ ’bout, Willis?”

He battled kidney disease and financial ruin, losing his $18-million fortune, but the biggest scandal came when he died at 42 after a fall.

After 15 years, Coleman’s ex-wife Shannon Price is taking the extraordinary step of submitting to a polygraph test on the new A&E series “Lie Detector: Truth or Deception.”

Shannon is the one who called 911 after Gary’s fall at home. She told the operator, “His head is bloody. There is blood all over the floor. I don’t know what happened.”

Despite 15 years of speculation, she has always insisted she had nothing to do with his death.

In a preview clip from the episode, the polygraph administrator tells Shannon, “And the results are you failed that exam with deception indicated to those relevant questions. Let me say that again. You failed the exam regarding Gary's fall.”

Shannon responds, "That's false."

The administrator then hints, “There is more to this story that hasn't been told.”