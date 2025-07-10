‘Bachelor’ Alum Becca Tilley Engaged to Hayley Kiyoko

Getty Images

“The Bachelor” alum Becca Tilley and singer Hayley Kiyoko are leveling up in their relationship!

On Thursday, the pair announced their engagement after seven years of dating.

Alongside some beachy proposal pics, Hayley wrote on Instagram, “My dream girl said yes to forever…”

The two met in 2018, but didn’t confirm their relationship until 2022.

In the music video for her song “For the Girls,” Kiyoko played the lead of a “Bachelor” parody, even handing out roses to beautiful female contestants. The video ends with Hayley and Becca locking eyes after she comes out of a limo.

While they didn’t kiss in the video, Hayley and Becca packed on the PDA at a party celebrating the song and music video. The video of them kissing was posted on TikTok.

At the time, Becca posted a video collage of herself with Kiyoko, even including videos of them sharing kisses. She wrote on Instagram, “Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch ❤️.”

The year after they met, Becca gushed that she was “in love” with someone, without naming names.

She told Us Weekly, “I just think that my relationship that I’m in is just, I like that it’s private and it’s my own… I just feel if the moment comes where I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to say something,’ then I will. I’m really happy and I hope to eventually start opening up about it more, but I’m happy with it being private right now.”