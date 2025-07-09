Instagram

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are enjoying some family time together after their split!

Bloom just posted a sweet photo of Katy and himself with their daughter Daisy, 5, and his 14-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr.

The family appears to be on a boat, and Daisy sits on her dad’s shoulders, her face obscured by a heart emoji.

He wrote, “Dump 4 ya 🤍,” and included a series of photos, including one of just Orlando with the kids.

The post comes after Bloom and Perry were spotted together on a yacht in Italy a few days ago.

On July 3, the exes confirmed their split after a six-year engagement.

In a statement, their reps told Page Six, “Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting.”