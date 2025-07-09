Instagram

Olivia Munn’s mother Kimberly is battling breast cancer, the actress revealed on Instagram.

The news comes two years after Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer herself.

Olivia shared photos and videos of her mom on Instagram, writing, “I can tell you this: going through cancer is really hard. But there’s something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking.”

She credited the Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment test (also known as the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment) for saving her own life and her mom’s. The test is free and online — you can find it here.

Instagram

Olivia explained, “After my own breast cancer diagnosis in 2023, I urged my mother and sister to take the Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment test. My mother scored 26.2 %. Her yearly mammogram had just come out clear but because of that high score I insisted she get an MRI.”

Following the MRI, Kimberly was diagnosed with Stage 1 Her2 breast cancer and had a double mastectomy. “She has since completed 12 rounds of chemo and will continue monthly Herceptin transfusions this fall,” Munn said.

Reflecting on the journey, Olivia continued, “I spent many nights taking care of my mom when the chemo became too much, wishing I could fight the fight for her, even if only of a day to give her a little break. It’s no small feat to realize you can’t do it for them. To anyone out there who is taking care of someone or has made it their profession to do so, thank you. These fights can feel near impossible without you.”

Olivia added she’s proud of her mom, sharing, “She handled all of this with bravery and humor while still driving us crazy (just days after her double mastectomy she tried to do laundry and make dinner — she’s insane.)”

Munn included pics of her mom’s journey including undergoing chemo, spending time with Olivia’s husband John Mulaney, and ringing the bell when she completed her treatment.

In April, “Extra” spoke with Olivia about her own cancer journey at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s pink carpet for their “An Unforgettable Evening” fundraiser.

The star said due to her cancer diagnosis, her priorities have changed.

Munn shared, “The most important thing to me has been to be there for my children and the time I get with my kids, and also, to be able to nurture myself and do the things that I love and get back into acting."

Olivia revealed, "It’s something that I — after this journey — I thought that I was done with. I actually called my reps and said, ‘I don’t want to be in front of the camera anymore. I’m gonna do some stuff behind the scenes.'"

Olivia elaborated, “I'm juggling being a mom with my new baby girl and then, you know, doing the show [“Your Friends & Neighbors”] that I love so much and then promoting it... and then to be able to be here, and having people still spread the message about the lifetime risk assessment test, and helping to fund research for breast cancer... It’s a big ball of emotions of gratitude right now.”

When her support team was brought up, Munn emphasized, “I’m lucky that so many people in my life have stepped up for me and supported me and loved me. I feel even luckier to be able to love so many people and to be able to feel love for that many people in your life and to know that every single person who I’ve met, even like more than just my core circle.”

Showing love for husband John, Olivia added, “It went from the beginning to be my family and John and my close friends being my support team, and after talking about it, that support team has expanded. I mean, every time someone comes up to me to talk to me about their own cancer, or their mother’s, or wife’s, or sister’s...

There’s such a connection that I feel and we’re all rooting for each other, and we’re all there for each other.”

Olivia also shared a quote that resonated with her: “Welcome to the worst club with the best members.”