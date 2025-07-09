Lorenzo Lamas Files for Divorce from Kenna Nicole Lamas

Getty Images

Lorenzo Lamas, 67, and Kenna Nicole Lamas are headed for divorce.

TMZ reports Lorenzo filed for divorce on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences.

The “Falcon Crest” actor lists their date of separation as January 21.

He has asked for neither party to receive spousal support.

The exes do not share any minor children.

Lorenzo met the former model in 2020 and popped the question in 2021.

At the time, he wrote on Facebook, “One things for sure, we both feel like we’ve won the love lottery with each other. Since our first embrace, she’s held me captive. She fills my heart with feelings I’ve never felt, dreams I’ve never had and wishes I’ve never thought of.”

He added, “Kenna Nicole, the love of my life, said she’d take my hand in marriage in order that we spend our lifetime together as one and I couldn’t feel more joy in my heart. Love conquers all my friends.”

They tied the knot in October 2023.

This is Lorenzo’s sixth divorce. The actor, who has six children, was previously married to Victoria Hilbert (1981-1982), Michele Cathy Smith (1983-1985), Kathleen Kinmont (1989-1993), Shauna Sand (1996-2002), and Shawna Craig (2011-2018).