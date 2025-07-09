Getty Images

Kevin Jonas, 37, is getting candid about his past financial woes.

The singer and his brothers Joe, 35, and Nick, 32, sat down with Lewis Howes for his “The School of Greatness” podcast and chatted about their experience in the music business.

While talking about the lessons they’ve learned about money, success, and fame, Kevin shared, “I’ve seen the beginning of the success to financial success, not really knowing what money was and understanding it, to not having [it], to losing almost all of it.”

Lewis asked, “You almost lost all your money?”

Kevin confirmed, “Yeah, most of it down to… 10 percent left,” explaining it was due to a “bad business deal.”

He explained he “invested in a bunch of property and doing other things I was building at the time. Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying. Can’t really get too much into it, but the sad part of it is I’ve learned a lot of lessons in that.”

Kevin’s business dealings happened after the Jonas Brothers had split up in 2013. The band, however, got back together in 2019.

“Thankfully, for life in general, we have a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together,” he said. “It was fortuitous in a way. I learned this lesson — never wanted to learn it, but I did — but then at the same time, reevaluated how to approach life.”

Kevin, Joe and Nick formed the Jonas Brothers in 2005, released four albums, had their own TV series, and starred in the Disney Channel “Camp Rock” movies before their split in 2013. The group has released two more albums after they reunited in 2019.