Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson was set to kick off her Studio Sessions Las Vegas residency on July 4, but pulled the plug less than two hours before she was set to take the stage.

Clarkson was “devastated” to have to cancel on fans, explaining on Instagram that rehearsals had “taken a toll” on her voice. She had to back out to protect herself from “doing serious damage.”

Now, Page Six insiders say her vocals played a major role in the cancellation, but add she’s also fighting “hidden battles.”

One source said, “She belts out every single note. She’s an incredibly powerful singer, but it takes its toll on her vocal cords, and she’s come incredibly close to needing surgery before. She cannot risk damaging her cords further — she’s on thin ice.”

Another insider said that Kelly, who recently went through a tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock, is facing issues beyond her voice.

The source explained, “Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated… Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to… It’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her.”

Kelly is due to take the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, and promised on Instagram it will be a “truly incredible” show.

The canceled Las Vegas shows came months after Kelly was mysteriously absent from “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The mother of two missed about 10 tapings, but at the time Entertainment Weekly reported she was not sick.