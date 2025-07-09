Daytime Emmys Exclusive: ‘Extra’ Announces Nominees in Two Major Categories

The nominations for this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards will be announced tomorrow, but “Extra” has the honor of exclusively revealing two major categories today!

We are happy to announce the nominees for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress.

They are:

Sharon Case, “The Young and the Restless”

Eileen Davidson, “The Young and the Restless”

Melissa Claire Egan, “The Young and the Restless”

Nancy Lee Grahn, “General Hospital”

Michelle Stafford, “The Young and the Restless”

Laura Wright, “General Hospital”

The nominees for Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program are:

“Dime Cómo Hacerlo”

“The Fixers”

“Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse”

“Going Home with Tyler Cameron”

“Married to Real Estate”

“Martha Gardens”