Instagram

Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Tebow are the proud parents of a baby girl!

Demi-Leigh shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing their daughter was born on July 6.

“Our daughter is here! We couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life,” she wrote, alongside some precious pics.

The 29-year-old went on to thank their doctor, the medical staff, photographer friend. and “everyone who’s been praying with us over her arrival.”

The former Miss Universe went on to post more photos and announce her little one's name in a follow-up post, writing, “We’ve been so excited to share this with you… Meet our daughter, Daphne Reign Tebow ❤️.”

Instagram

Explaining the meaning behind her moniker, she continued, “Daphne is a name that’s been close to my heart since I was a little girl. I never got to meet my mom’s mother, but her sister, Daphne, stepped in as a grandma figure to me. She was so special to my mom and I — a tiny, kind, and strong South African woman who always had shortbread in the house, was the epitome of grit and grace, loved Jesus, had the voice of an angel and made everyone feel seen and special. I used to tell my mom, ‘I want to be just like Ouma Daphne one day.’”

Demi-Leigh went on, “I’ve loved this name since I was a little girl and for as long as I can remember I always said that if I ever get blessed with a daughter, I’ll name her Daphne. Shortly after Tim and I got married, I shared that desire with him, and thankfully he loved the name just as much as I did!”

As for Reign, she said, “It’s a name that holds so much meaning. It’s inspired by a precious little girl Tim and I have loved deeply for years. Her story has shaped our hearts in ways I can’t even begin to explain. But more than anything, her name reminds us that when you’re adopted into God’s family, you become a child of the King. You were made to rule and reign — not in power, but in purpose, love, and identity.”

She went on, “So here she is — our daughter. Our answered prayer. Daphne Reign Tebow — created in the image of God. Royalty as His princess. Our biggest prayer over her is to reign in God’s purpose for her life.”

The couple first announced they were expecting back in January, with Demi-Leigh telling People magazine, "We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together."

Tim, 37, added he was "honored for the privilege of getting the responsibility and the joy of being mom and dad."

The Tebows met in 2018 and wed in 2020. Months after the wedding, “Extra” caught up with Tim and asked if they planned to have a family in the future.