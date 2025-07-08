Erika Doss/Prime

“Extra” chatted with “The Summer I Turned Pretty” stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno about the third and final season.

The three reflected on how bittersweet it feels to be wrapping up, and shared what they’ll miss most about working together.

Briney, who plays Conrad, shared, “I mean, we get to tell three seasons of a story. I don't think any of us take that for granted.”

Gavin, who portrays Jeremiah, said “I feel like I'm gonna miss the spontaneity of Chris and Sean [Kaufman] and their craziness on set. They're just so funny to be around and that was always a blast. Or to, like, randomly walk by a room and then hear Lola singing a song, like, she's just by herself, just singing in an empty room… It's so fun, just, the culture on set was a blast.”

Lola, who plays Belly, added, “I think there's also something so unique and special about filming a show for so long and spending, you know, at least, like, 14 hours a day on set with these people that you see more than you see, like, your families… There's nothing else like that and you all work so hard for this one specific thing and are sort of in this world together, and it's a weird thing to come out of that and to move on from that.”

Of course, we also had to ask about the Belly-Conrad-Jeremiah love triangle and who Belly will (and should) end up with!

Lola spoke about Belly’s dynamic with the brothers, saying, “I think the beauty of the story all three seasons is that both brothers capture her heart in different ways. And I'm very grateful that we've gotten the chance to tell that story and to really flesh out those relationships.”

Who does Lola think Belly should choose? She played coy, teasing, “Belly is my girl and the person that I've been playing for so long now and feel so connected to. So, I think I support her and her decisions and following her heart.”

Chris also shed some light on Conrad this season, explaining, “This season starts four years into the future from what we last saw. He has developed himself sort of a routine and a comfort in his life. He he's got a life going to med school and things will inevitably bring him back to Cousins Beach and to this story.”

“Extra” also spoke with Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer, who talked about how shooting the show feels like summer camp, and the mixed bag of emotions that comes with wrapping.

They teased where their characters Steven and Taylor are after the four-year time jump and revealed things are “a bit messy” between them. Watch!