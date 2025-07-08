‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille Reconciles with Husband Michael Sterling 2 Years After Split

Getty Images

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling are giving their marriage another go!

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared an Instagram video with Michael over the weekend, revealing they are back together.

In the clip, Eva says, “Happy Essence,” and then pans to Michael as they both smile from ear to ear.

The 40-year-old wrote in the caption, “Happy Essence! I’m floating🌻 soft launch #ganggang #essencefest.”

“RHOA” stars Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss both replied in the comments with heart emojis.

Eva filed for divorce from Michael in March 2023 after four years of marriage. Us Weekly reports that at the time, she called the relationship “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

That same month, Michael told TheJasmineBrand, “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being. I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.”