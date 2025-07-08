Michael Madsen died on July 3 at 67, and now new details surrounding his death have been revealed.

Madsen’s cardiologist tells NBC Los Angeles that Madsen’s cause of death will be listed as heart failure, with heart disease and alcoholism listed as contributing factors. Natural causes will be listed as the manner of death.

The local station adds that no autopsy will be conducted because Madsen’s cardiologist will sign the death certificate.

There was no foul play suspected, and the outlet reports the L.A. Sheriff’s Department has closed the case.

Last week, NBC Los Angeles confirmed deputies had responded to a call from his Malibu home early Thursday, where they found Madsen. He was dead at the scene.

At the time, his team confirmed Madsen suffered cardiac arrest.

In a statement, his managers and publicist wrote, "In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films 'Resurrection Road,' 'Concessions' and 'Cookbook for Southern Housewives,' and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life. Michael was also preparing to release a new book called 'Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems,' currently being edited."