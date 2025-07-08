Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton’s DUI arrest in May was caught on camera.

In a DailyMail.com video, provided by the City of Fairmont in West Virginia, Mary Lou can be seen taking three field sobriety tests.

While trying to follow an officer’s finger with her eyes, the former gymnast struggles to keep her head still and at one point flashes a wild smile.

Mary Lou then tries walking a straight line but doesn’t do it heel-to-toe despite the cops reminding her.

She is seen losing her balance during a standing test.

When officers tell the 57-year-old she failed all three tests, she adamantly insists, “No, I didn’t.”

Retton then refuses a breathalyzer test, and is in complete shock when she learns she may have to go to jail.

The officers proceed to tell her she’s under arrest as she adamantly tells them, “No, I’m not!” and declares, “Oh, my God.”

The authorities place the cuffs on her, and when she sees a woman nearby talking with the police, she tells the woman, “Gia, they think I’m drunk!” The woman asks, “Are you?” and Mary Lou tells her, “No.”

Once she’s at the police station, she continues to be in disbelief over her arrest, asking officers, “Seriously?”

WDTV previously reported that Retton was arrested in West Virginia in May after allegedly driving erratically.

Court docs obtained by the news station state that police received calls of a Porsche driving “all over the roadway” toward Fairmont.

Officers reportedly located Retton in an AutoZone parking lot with screw-top bottle of wine in the passenger seat. They noted she smelled of alcohol and was slurring her words.

The docs claim that Mary Lou failed three field sobriety tests and refused to have her blood tested for alcohol.

She was arrested for "driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs; penalties."

Retton later told People magazine in a statement, "I take full responsibility for my actions. What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry."

She continued, “I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement and continued support.”

According to People, the1984 gold medalist appeared in court last month and entered a no contest plea to a non-aggravated DUI charge. She was fined $100.