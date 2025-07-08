Celebrity News July 08, 2025
Kevin Connolly & Zulay Henao Engaged After 7 Years Together
“Entourage” star Kevin Connolly, 51, and longtime girlfriend Zulay Henao, 46, are engaged!
People magazine reports Kevin popped the question on July 4 after seven years together.
The special day was filled with family and fireworks as they celebrated in Connolly’s hometown of Long Island, New York.
Henao gushed to People, "It was intimate, personal, and so full of love,” adding of their 4-year-old daughter, “Having Kennedy there made it unforgettable."
Kevin proposed with an emerald-cut solitaire custom ring from jeweler KC Sukamto.
The couple first went Instagram official in August 2018, welcoming Kennedy in June 2021.